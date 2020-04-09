US Markets

Iraq president names intel chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as PM - state TV

Contributor
John Davison Reuters
Published

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, state television reported.

BAGHDAD, April 9 (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, state television reported.

Kadhimi was named shortly after the previous designated prime minister, Adnan al-Zurfi, withdrew his candidacy after failing to secure enough support to pass a government. Zurfi made his announcement in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Davison)

((John.Davison@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular