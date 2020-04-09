Iraq president names intel chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as PM - state TV

BAGHDAD, April 9 (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, state television reported.

Kadhimi was named shortly after the previous designated prime minister, Adnan al-Zurfi, withdrew his candidacy after failing to secure enough support to pass a government. Zurfi made his announcement in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Davison)

((John.Davison@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.