Iraq plans to raise oil exports by 250,000 bpd in 2023 - state news agency

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

November 29, 2022 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iraq has plans to raise oil exports by 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of next year to reach 3.6 million bpd from the current 3.35 million bpd, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying on Tuesday.

