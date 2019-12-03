Iraq oil minister says OPEC prefers deeper cut

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Tuesday OPEC members were leaning towards approving deeper oil output cuts at a meeting this week and no member was talking about increasing production.

He said the minimum scenario of the OPEC meeting with allies such as Russia would be a rollover of existing cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day.

