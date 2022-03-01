Iraq oil exports rise to 3.314 million bpd in Feb - ministry

Iraq's oil exports rose to an average of 3.314 million barrels per day in February, the oil ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, from 3.2 million bpd in January.

March 1 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil exports rose to an average of 3.314 million barrels per day in February, the oil ministry said on Tuesday in a statement, from 3.2 million bpd in January.

The country's February revenue from oil exports also increased, to $8.54 billion, with an average price of about $92.08 per barrel, it added, from $8.27 billion and an average price per barrel of $83.25 in January.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine which began last week has pushed oil prices above $100 per barrel.

Iraq is increasing crude production on a monthly basis alongside other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as part of a deal between the group and other oil producing states like Russia.

