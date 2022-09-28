Commodities

Iraq issues tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat -traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Iraq’s state grains buyer has issued tenders to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Oct. 10. The wheat can be sourced from optional origins but Russian wheat cannot be offered, they said.

Volumes in Iraq’s tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender.

Iraq's Trade ministry said on Sept. 19 the country would announce an international tender seeking 300,000 tonnes of wheat from various origins in coming days.

