Iraq issues restricted tender to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat with a limited number of trading companies asked to offer, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender has been restricted to about eight trading houses in the United States and Canada, traders said.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 3, 2022.

The wheat can be sourced optionally from the United States, Canada or Australia, traders said.

Volumes in Iraq's tenders are nominal and the country has in the past frequently bought more than the tonnage originally requested.

Iraq plans to import two million tonnes of wheat next year, the director general of the Iraq state Grain Board said on Dec. 11.

A spokesperson for Iraq’s trade ministry had told Reuters in November that Iraq would issue an international tender to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat in December or early 2022.

Drought this summer damaged Iraq’s wheat crop. Neighbouring Iran and Turkey also suffered drought damage to their grains harvests and have been importing heavily in recent months. GRA/TEND

