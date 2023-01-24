Iraq issues restricted tender to buy nominal 50,000 T wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat with participation restricted to a limited number of trading houses, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers was not immediately clear.

“It does not seem to be a tender deadline in the usual sense, but negotiations are expected to start on Jan. 25,” a trader said.

The wheat can be sourced only from the United States, Australia and Canada, they said. Volumes in Iraq’s tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

