Iraq has no reply from Turkey on northern export resumption - oil minster

Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

May 12, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Aref Mohammed for Reuters ->

BASRA, Iraq, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to restart northern oil exports on Saturday pumping of 500,000 barrels per day, the Iraqi oil minister told reporters during a visit to a southern oilfield in Basra on Friday.

He also said that Iraq did not get a reply from the Turkish BOTAS company on the request to resume oil flow.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((OmarAbdel-Razek.Abdel-Hakim@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
