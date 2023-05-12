Iraq has no reply from Turkey on northern export resumption - oil minster

BASRA, Iraq, May 12 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to restart northern oil exports on Saturday pumping of 500,000 barrels per day, the Iraqi oil minister told reporters during a visit to a southern oilfield in Basra on Friday.

He also said that Iraq did not get a reply from the Turkish BOTAS company on the request to resume oil flow.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; writing by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Toby Chopra)

