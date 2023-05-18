News & Insights

Commodities

Iraq has enough strategic wheat reserves for 6 months - state news agency

Credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI

May 18, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

Adds background

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Iraq's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient for six months, its state news agency quoted Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy as saying on Thursday.

The minister expects to secure reserves for a full 12 months by the end of the procurement year, which runs from mid-April, the news agency said.

Iraq's state grain buyer announced on Tuesday it had procured more than one million tonnes of local wheat sourced from farmers in 13 of Iraq's provinces, according to state TV Al Iraqiya.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Jan Harvey)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.