US Markets

Iraq expects to procure "good" amount of wheat locally if rainfall continues, state buyer says

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI

February 02, 2023 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Moayad Kenany for Reuters ->

BAGHDAD, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Iraq expects to procure "good" quantities of wheat locally this season if favourable rainfall levels continue, allowing the country to buy less wheat internationally, the chairman of the state grains buyer told Reuters on Thursday.

Iraq imported 800,000 tonnes of wheat since October, Haidar Nouri said.

Iraq is keen to buy wheat now that prices have cooled after the resumption of grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, Nouri added, saying that now was the best time to buy as it coincides with Australia's harvest.

The country is a major Middle East grain importer and consumes around 4.6 million tonnes of wheat annually.

(Reporting by Moayad Kenany; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Clauda Tanios and Alison Williams)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.