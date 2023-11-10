News & Insights

Iraq committed to OPEC+ pact on output levels -oil ministry

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

November 10, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Written by Jana Choukeir for Reuters ->

Adds detail from the statement, background

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry said in a statement on Friday that Baghdad is committed to the OPEC+ agreement on determining production levels, two weeks ahead of a key meeting of the producer group.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani on Tuesday said that oil exports from southern fields increased by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), without giving a timeframe.

About 450,000 bpd of exports from oil produced in northern Iraq have been shut in since late March amid a dispute with Turkey.

The statement from the ministry on Friday indicated that rising exports were "normal" and did not impact overall production ceilings agreed upon in the OPEC+ framework.

It added that "these fluctuations [in exports] sometimes happen due to falling domestic consumption and seasonality."

The statement also indicated that OPEC+ "will not hesitate to take decisions that bring stability to the oil market."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+, are set to meet in Vienna on 26 November to set their production policy.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; writing by Ahmad Ghaddar in London Editing by Jason Neely and Sharon Singleton)

((Jana.Choukeir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.