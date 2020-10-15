Iraq cancels TPAO-led group's Mansuriya gas field contract -agency

BAGHDAD, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Iraq has cancelled a contract signed with Turkish TPAO-led group to develop its Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border, state news agency INA cited the oil minister as saying on Thursday.

Iraq has invited international energy companies to compete for developing the Mansuriya field, the agency quoted Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar as saying.

