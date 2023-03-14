Commodities

Iraq cabinet approves 2023 draft budget of more than 197 tln dinars

Credit: REUTERS/Khalid Al Mousily

March 14, 2023 — 05:33 am EDT

Written by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly for Reuters ->

Repeats MARCH 13 story with no change to text

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Iraq's cabinet has approved a 2023 draft budget of 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars ($135.6 billion), prime minister Shia al-Sudani said on Monday.

The deficit is estimated to come to 63 trillion dinars in the new budget, he added.

The draft budget will be referred to parliament for approval.

($1 = 1,458.5200 Iraqi dinars)

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.