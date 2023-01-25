Iraq buys 150,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia -Trade Ministry

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iraq has bought 150,000 tonnes of wheat from Australia, the Trade Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

European traders said in initial assessments that Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of wheat that was expected to be sourced from Australia in an international on Wednesday.

