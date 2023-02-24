Commodities

Iraq believed to buy 250,000 tonnes wheat from Australia - traders

Credit: REUTERS/AZAD LASHKARI

February 24, 2023 — 02:45 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 250,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender restricted to a limited number of participants this week, European traders said on Friday.

European traders said the wheat was believed to have been bought at an estimated $428 a tonne c&f free out with trading houses Viterra an The Andersons believed to be the sellers.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender sought wheat sourced only from the United States, Australia and Canada, they said.

