Iraq believed to buy 150,000 tonnes wheat from Australia - traders

HAMBURG, April 27 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender restricted to a limited number of participants which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

European traders said the wheat was bought at an estimated $387 a tonne CIF with trading house Australian Grain Export said to be the seller. Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The tender had sought wheat sourced from either the United States, Australia and Canada, they said.

Iraq expects to import between 600,000 to one million tonnes of wheat if this year's harvest season reaches its four million tonne objective, the country’s trade ministry said on March 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

