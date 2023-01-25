Commodities

Iraq believed to buy 150,000 tonnes wheat from Australia - traders

January 25, 2023 — 11:43 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iraq’s state grains buyer is believed to have purchased about 150,000 tonnes of wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said in initial assessments.

European traders said the wheat was believed to have been bought at an estimated $445 a tonne c&f free out with trading house Viterra believed to be the seller.

The wheat was thought to be for April shipment.

The tender had been restricted to a limited number of trading houses. More detailed estimates of results are still possible later, traders said.

