Iraq backs OPEC+ agreement and commitment to voluntary oil cuts

CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad affirmed Iraq's support for the OPEC+ agreement and its commitment to voluntary oil cuts, according to the Iraqi News Agency on Friday.

Iraq's decision comes within the framework of joint efforts to achieve a stable and balanced oil market, he added.

"The government is working seriously, through the OPEC+ group, to achieve the required balance and stability in the global oil market to achieve a good level of revenues for the federal treasury," said a spokesman.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

