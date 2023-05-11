Iraq asks Turkey to resume northern oil export pipeline - three sources

May 11 (Reuters) - Iraq has sent an official request for Turkey to restart oil export flows through a pipeline that runs from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, almost seven weeks after its closure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.