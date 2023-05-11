News & Insights

Iraq asks Turkey to resume northern oil export pipeline - three sources

May 11, 2023 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by Rowena Edwards for Reuters ->

May 11 (Reuters) - Iraq has sent an official request for Turkey to restart oil export flows through a pipeline that runs from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, almost seven weeks after its closure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

