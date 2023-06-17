Iraq achieves wheat self-sufficiency for this season - minister

June 17 (Reuters) - Iraq has achieved wheat self-sufficiency for this season, with supply exceeding expectations, Trade Minister Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy said on Saturday.

Earlier this month, an Iraqi agriculture ministry official said the wheat harvest was expected to yield between 4.0 and 4.5 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.