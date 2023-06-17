News & Insights

Commodities

Iraq achieves wheat self-sufficiency for this season - minister

Credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI

June 17, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Moayed Kenany for Reuters ->

June 17 (Reuters) - Iraq has achieved wheat self-sufficiency for this season, with supply exceeding expectations, Trade Minister Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairy said on Saturday.

Earlier this month, an Iraqi agriculture ministry official said the wheat harvest was expected to yield between 4.0 and 4.5 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Moayed Kenany; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.