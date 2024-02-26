News & Insights

Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks but problems fester -IAEA papers

February 26, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Francois Murphy for Reuters ->

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Iran's stock of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade has shrunk slightly as it diluted some but long-standing problems between Iran and U.N. inspectors are festering, confidential reports by the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Monday showed.

Iran diluted, or downblended, 31.8 kg of uranium enriched to up to 60% to produce 97.9 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20%, one of the two quarterly International Atomic Energy Agency reports to member states seen by Reuters said. The total stock at 60%, close to the 90% of weapons grade, was estimated to have shrunk by 6.8 kg to 121.5 kg over the quarter.

