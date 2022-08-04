Iran's top negotiator meets EU's Mora in Vienna - Fars

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Iran's chief nuclear negotiator on Thursday met the European Union's Enrique Mora, who coordinates indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on reinstating Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media reported.

Both Tehran and Washington have played down the prospect of a breakthrough in the talks, which were suspended in March over several remaining thorny issues.

"Ali Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Mora at the Coburg Palace in Vienna," the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

