News & Insights

US Markets

Iran's supreme leader leads funeral prayers for senior Guards adviser

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI

December 28, 2023 — 12:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds Guards commander's speech; paragraphs 3-7

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers on Thursday at the funeral of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) adviser killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria.

State television said Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God."

Mousavi was one of the most experienced and effective commanders of the resistance front, said Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

"Our revenge for the martyrdom of Sayyed Razi will be nothing less than the removal of the Zionist regime," Salami said in a televised funeral speech, adding that he had defended the Muslim nation for almost 33 years.

"I am hopeful that soon, God permitting, the great and honorable Palestinian fighters will wipe out the geographical and political name of this evil and fake regime."

Mourners chanted "Death to America, Death to Israel”.

Musavi’s body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq on Wednesday before being taken for burial in Tehran.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death on Monday, but said it took whatever action was necessary to defend the country.

Since the eruption of war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, Iran-backed groups have mounted operations against Israel, while others, including militias in Iraq, have threatened U.S. interests.

For years, Israel has carried out attacks against what it describes as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it backed President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011.

(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Clarence Fernandez)

((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.