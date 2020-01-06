Iran's Soleimani killing has rapidly escalated Gulf event risks - S&P Global

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bahrain, Qatar and Oman's sovereign ratings would be the most vulnerable to a protracted and wider conflict in the Gulf region following the killing of Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani, S&P Global said on Monday.

If tensions continued to escalate, the fiscal boost that could come from higher oil prices would likely be offset by capital outflows and weaker economic growth, a group of S&P's analysts said in a report.

"We view Bahrain and Qatar as more vulnerable to outflows given their high external financing needs, relating to their respective banking sectors," they said.

"Oman's reliance on external debt is a key contributor to our negative outlook on the 'BB/B' sovereign rating; a higher risk premium in the event of escalating conflict could further pressure already-rising debt-servicing costs."

Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia as well as Qatar again should be "better cushioned by their large stocks of deployable government external assets", while Iraq's 'B-' rating already incorporated a high degree of political risk, the report added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ritvik Carvalho)

