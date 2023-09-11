Iran's SLAL tenders to buy up to 180,000 metric tons corn - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The yellow corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, the Black Sea region, Russia or Ukraine.

Shipment is sought in October and November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

