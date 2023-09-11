News & Insights

Commodities

Iran's SLAL tenders to buy up to 180,000 metric tons corn - traders

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

September 11, 2023 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The yellow corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, the Black Sea region, Russia or Ukraine.

Shipment is sought in October and November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.