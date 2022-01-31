Commodities

Iran's SLAL tenders for 60,000 tonnes each barley, soymeal - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 2, they said.

