Iran's SLAL tenders for 60,000 tonnes each barley, corn, soymeal - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, 60,000 tonnes of feed corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 26, they said.

Shipment for all the grains and soymeal was sought in February and March.

Iran needs to import million tonnes of grain after its crop was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years last summer, Reuters reported in October. But western sanctions on Iran continue to make payment difficult, traders say.

Another Iranian state agency, the Government Trading Corporation (GTC), has been purchasing wheat heavily in the last two months.

Neighbouring Turkey, which also suffered drought damage to its crops, has also been purchasing wheat and barley recently in global markets.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.