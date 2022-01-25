Iran's SLAL tenders for 60,000 tonnes each barley, corn, soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, 60,000 tonnes of feed corn and 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 26, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.