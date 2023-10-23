Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T of corn -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase about 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submitting price offers is Oct. 24 and the corn sought is for shipment in November or December, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

