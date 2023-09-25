Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T corn, 120,000 T soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 180,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Tuesday, Sept. 26, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

