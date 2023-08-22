Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T corn, 120,000 T soymeal - traders

Adds details, shipment periods from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 180,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Aug. 23, they said.

The new tenders were regarded as confirming earlier reports from traders that SLAL had made no purchases in two tenders seeking the same volume of corn and soymeal last week.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India. The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders seek shipment between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.