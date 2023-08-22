News & Insights

Commodities

Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T corn, 120,000 T soymeal - traders

August 22, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds details, shipment periods from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 180,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Wednesday, Aug. 23, they said.

The new tenders were regarded as confirming earlier reports from traders that SLAL had made no purchases in two tenders seeking the same volume of corn and soymeal last week.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India. The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders seek shipment between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.