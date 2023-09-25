Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T corn, 120,000 T soymeal

Adds origins, shipment periods, details

HAMBURG, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 180,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Tuesday, Sept. 26, they said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India. The corn can be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders seek shipment in November and December.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit Iran's financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both the new tenders via banks in Turkey, Iraq and Oman.

In its last tenders reported on Sept. 19, SLAL bought an unknown volume of corn.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

