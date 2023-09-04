Iran's SLAL tenders for 180,000 T corn, 120,000 T soymeal

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible origins

HAMBURG, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued two international tenders to purchase up to 180,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The yellow corn can be sourced from Brazil, the Black Sea region, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in Europe, traders said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India.

Shipment in both tenders is sought between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both the new tenders via banks in Turkey and Iraq.

In its last tender reported on Aug 25, SLAL is believed to have purchased about 210,000 tons of animal feed corn and 195,000 tons of soymeal.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

