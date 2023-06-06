Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 tonnes soymeal from Brazil- traders

HAMBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase about 120,000 tonnes of soymeal to be sourced from Brazil, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be Wednesday, June 7, they said. Shipment was sought in July and August.

On May 23 SLAL purchased about 260,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender to be sourced from Argentina and Brazil.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

