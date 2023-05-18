Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 tonnes corn from South America- traders

HAMBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from Brazil or Argentina, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be May 22, they said.

Shipment was sought between June 1 and July 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

