Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 T each corn, barley, soymeal, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, 120,000 tons of feed barley and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tenders is Feb. 20, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

