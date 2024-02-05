Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 T barley and 120,000 T soymeal

Adds origins, shipment, payment details

HAMBURG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued international tenders to purchase at least 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley and 120,000 tons of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Wednesday, Feb. 7, they said.

The soymeal can be sourced from Brazil or Argentina only. The barley can be sourced from the European Union, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both tenders seek shipment in March and April. SLAL told traders it could buy more than the nominal tender volumes.

Payment problems for Iranian business because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit Iran's financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both tenders via banks in Turkey and Iraq.

In previous tenders reported on Jan. 31, SLAL is believed to have purchased about 200,000 metric tons of soymeal expected to be sourced from Argentina and Brazil but no barley purchase was reported by traders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

