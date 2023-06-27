Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 metric tons soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of soymeal to be sourced from Brazil or Argentina, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 28, they said. Shipment was sought in July and August.

SLAL was believed to have made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 metric tons of soymeal on June 21, with payment problems for Iranian business because of western sanctions making participation in the tender difficult, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

