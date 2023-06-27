News & Insights

World Markets

Iran's SLAL tenders for 120,000 metric tons soymeal - traders

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

June 27, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of soymeal to be sourced from Brazil or Argentina, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, June 28, they said. Shipment was sought in July and August.

SLAL was believed to have made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 metric tons of soymeal on June 21, with payment problems for Iranian business because of western sanctions making participation in the tender difficult, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.