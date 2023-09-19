News & Insights

Iran's SLAL said to have bought corn in tender last week- traders

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

September 19, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Sept. 13, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume purchased was unclear. The tender had sought up to 180,000 metric tons and some trade estimates put the purchase at about 60,000 tons in one consignment.

It was bought at around 314 euros ($336.26) a ton with shipment in October to November. Iran traditionally declines to make grain purchases in U.S. dollars.

No purchase was reported by traders of 120,000 tons of soymeal also sought in a tender by SLAL last week.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

