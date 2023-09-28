Iran's SLAL said to have bought corn and soymeal in tenders

Adds shipment periods, possible sources paragraphs 3 onwards

HAMBURG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased animal feed corn and soymeal in international tenders which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Thursday.

Volumes were unclear but traders spoke of a substantial purchase of several corn shipments and around 120,000 metric tons of soymeal in two shipments.

The tenders had sought 120,000 tons of soymeal and 180,000 tons of corn, but Iran regularly purchases more than the nominal tender volumes.

The tenders said the soymeal could be sourced from Brazil, Argentina or India, while the corn could be sourced from Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

Both are for shipment in November and December.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from the sanctions, which were imposed on Iran over its nuclear programme, but the curbs have hit Iran's financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both tenders via banks in Turkey, Iraq and Oman.

In its last tenders reported on Sept. 19, SLAL bought an unknown volume of corn.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Miral Fahmy)

