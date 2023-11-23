Iran's SLAL said to have bought about 120,000 T corn in tender

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased about 120,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The price was estimated at about 309 euros ($337.0) a ton cost and freight (c&f) included. Iran typically declines to make commodity purchases in U.S. dollars.

The corn was bought in two consignments from a Middle Eastern trading house for shipment in 2024, one for January/February and the other for February/March, they said.

The tender had sought up to 180,000 tons of corn sourced from either Brazil, Europe, Russia, Ukraine or elsewhere in the Black Sea region.

It was unclear whether the 120,000 tons of soymeal also sought had been purchased.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in both the corn and soymeal tenders via banks in Turkey and Iraq.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had complicated participation in recent tenders from Iran, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit Iran's financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

In its previous tenders reported on Nov. 15, SLAL was believed to have made no no purchases after seeking offers for 180,000 tons of animal feed corn and 120,000 tons of soymeal.

