Iran's SLAL said to buy Brazilian corn in tender- traders

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 07, 2023 — 01:54 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased animal feed corn sourced from Brazil in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The volume purchased was unclear. The tender has sought up to 180,000 metric tons.

No purchase was initially reported of 120,000 tons of soymeal also sought. Shipment of both was sought between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said. Traders said Iran was offering payment via banks in Turkey and Iraq.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

