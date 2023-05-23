News & Insights

Iran's SLAL said to buy about 260,000 tonnes soymeal in tender- traders

May 23, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased about 260,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender which closed on Monday, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was expected to be sourced from Argentina and Brazil for June and July shipment in four consignments, with a mix of international trading houses and local traders making sales.

No purchase was reported of animal feed corn by SLAL, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

