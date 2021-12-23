World Markets

Iran's SLAL buys 300,000 T corn, 240,000 T soymeal, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Adds soymeal purchase

HAMBURG, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have purchased an estimated 300,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and about 240,000 tonnes of soymeal in an international tender this week, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was said to have been bought in five 60,000 tonne consignments and was expected to be sourced from Brazil, they said.

The soymeal was said to have been bought in four 60,000 tonne consignments and was expected to be sourced from Argentina and Brazil, they said.

The tender had sought 60,000 tonnes each of corn, barley and soymeal for shipment in January and February, 2022.

No feed barley was believed to have been bought.

Iran needs large grain imports after its crop this summer was damaged by the worst drought in 50 years, Reuters reported in October.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

