Iran's SLAL bought corn and soymeal in tender -trade

Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has purchased an unknown volume of animal feed corn and soymeal in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

HAMBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has purchased an unknown volume of animal feed corn and soymeal in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender had sought 200,000 tonnes of corn and 200,000 tonnes of soymeal for shipment in October, November and December with earliest shipment possible preferred.

Trader estimates of corn volume bought ranged from about 140,000 tonnes in two shipments to four to five shipments of up to 300,000 tonnes.

The corn was thought likely to be sourced from Brazil and/or Ukraine.

Estimates of the soymeal volume bought started at just over 100,000 tonnes to around 140,000 tonnes. The soymeal was expected to be sourced from Argentina and Brazil.

The tender had sought offers for yellow corn sourced from Ukraine, Russia, elsewhere in the Black Sea region, the European Union, India or Brazil.

Offers had been sought for soymeal sourced from India, Brazil or Argentina.

Traders reported strong buying interest from SLAL in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

