Iran's SLAL believed to pass in tender for 120,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

June 09, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of soymeal sourced from Brazil which closed on Wednesday, European traders said on Friday.

Prices were regarded as too high, traders said. Shipment was sought in July and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

