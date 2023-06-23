News & Insights

Iran's SLAL believed to have passed in tender for 120,000 T soymeal

June 23, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL is believed to have made no purchase in a tender which closed on Wednesday for 120,000 metric tons of soymeal, European traders said on Friday.

Prices were regarded as too high, with payment problems for Iranian business because of western sanctions making participation in the tender difficult, traders said.

The tender had sought soymeal to be sourced from Brazil or Argentina for shipment in July and August.

