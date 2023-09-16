News & Insights

US Markets

Iran's security forces detain Mahsa Amini's father on anniversary of her death- rights group, source

Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

September 16, 2023 — 03:59 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s security forces on Saturday detained Mahsa Amini’s father on the anniversary of her death, a source close to Amini's family and a rights group said.

A source close to the family confirmed a report by the Norway-based human rights group Hengaw that Amjad Amini was arrested as he was leaving his house in western Iran.

Mahsa Amini's death in police custody a year ago unleashed months of anti-government protests that spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to the authorities in years.

Reuters could not confirm reports of Amjad Amini's detention, while Iranian officials were not immediately reachable by Reuters for comment.

(dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Toby Chopra)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsPublic Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.