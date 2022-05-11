Iran's Revolutionary Guards shell militant bases north of Iraq's Erbil - state media

Adds precise location, Kurdish reports

DUBAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards shelled an area north of the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil on Wednesday, targeting what Iranian state television described as terrorist bases.

Iraqi Kurdish media reported that an artillery shell had landed in a village in the Sidekan area near the Iranian border, around 60 miles (100 km) northeast of Erbil.

The Iranian state TV said no casualties had been reported and details of the attack would be announced shortly.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said the Guards have previously targeted Iranian Kurdish militants based in northern Iraq.

A local official, quoted by the Erbil-based Rudaw news website, said shells have occasionally hit the area in the past.

In March, the Guards carried out an attack against what Iranian state media described as "Israeli strategic centres" in Erbil, suggesting it was revenge for Israeli air strikes that killed Iranian military personnel in Syria.

The Iraqi Kurdish regional government said the attack in March only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to carry out an investigation.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; additional reporting by Amina Ismail in Erbil and John Davison in Baghdad; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans, Edmund Blair and Angus MacSwan)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.