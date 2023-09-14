Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize two ships smuggling 1.5 mln liters of fuel -Tasnim news agency

Adds detail

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Naval forces of Iran's Revolutionary Guards have in recent days seized two Panama-flagged ships smuggling a total of 1.5 million liters of fuel, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

The two ships had 37 crew members in all from various countries, and were seized on their way out of Iran, it added.

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Elwely.Elwelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.